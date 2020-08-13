Tottenham New Boy Snubbed Larger Salary Offer At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton offered a more lucrative wage package to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to lure him to Goodison Park, but the player was insistent on joining Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.



Tottenham signed the midfielder from Southampton earlier this week as part of their plans to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s squad for next season.













The deal happened following weeks of haggling between the Saints and Spurs, while there were several other clubs who were interested in the midfielder as well.



Everton were keen to sign the Dane and they even had a bid accepted by Southampton weeks before Tottenham managed to reach an agreement.





The Toffees’ salary offer for the player was more lucrative than Tottenham’s and they were prepared to make a better financial commitment; higher wages were on offer for the player at several sides.







But Hojbjerg remained insistent on moving to the north London club and rejected the overtures from Everton.



Tottenham’s new stadium, training facilities and the lure of Jose Mourinho worked in favour of the north London club in the transfer saga.





Hojbjerg has inherited the number 5 shirt left vacated by Jan Vertonghen, who left Tottenham at the end of last season on a free transfer.

