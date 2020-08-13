We Will Give Absolutely Everything In Premier League – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Jamie Shackelton has promised the Whites will compete in the Premier League and will not leave anything behind on the pitch.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are preparing for their first campaign back in the Premier League in 16 years and Shackleton is relishing a taste of the top flight.













Bielsa has trusted Shackleton and shown he is not afraid to throw the midfielder into the side, even on occasion deploying him as a full-back.



The midfielder has just signed a new contract with Leeds in a further vote of confidence in his talents on the part of the club and is now looking to kick on.





Shackleton believes Leeds will compete in the Premier League and give their all, but he admits that being a top flight club has not yet fully sunk in for the players.







“I think once we get on the pitch in the first game here, then it will be like ‘wow’. But for now, it is still sinking in”, Shackleton told LUTV.



“I think how we played in the last two games of the season showed that we are not just there to show up at any stage even though we had the title wrapped up.





“We turn up and we give everything, every time.



"Any time any of the lads step in on the pitch, everyone is going to give absolutely everything.”



Leeds are now waiting to see who they will face in their opening Premier League game, with the fixtures due out later this month.

