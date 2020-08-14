Agent of Man Utd Linked Alex Meret Addresses Goalkeeper’s Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester United linked goalkeeper Alex Meret has revealed that the shot-stopper is prepared to move from Napoli on loan this summer in order to play regular football next season.



Meret is considered by the Manchester United scouting team to be one of the top young goalkeeping talents of Europe with several big clubs tracking his progress with admiration.













Manchester United have their eyes on him and could make a move for him in the next 12 months if either David de Gea or Dean Henderson leave the club during that time



But Meret has been forced to share the goalkeeping spot with David Ospina at Napoli and his agent Federico Pastorello insists that at his age, the goalkeeper wants to play week-in-week-out.





The Italian agent stressed that he is in touch with Napoli and Meret is prepared to leave the club on loan this summer in order to satisfy his need for regular football.







Pastorello told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “Going from Udinese to Napoli, he made a big decision.



“Our contact with Napoli has been constant, but someone at his age needs to play.





“We are willing to go out on loan to play, if necessary.”



Meret, who has been capped by Italy, has a contract until 2023 with the Serie A giants.

