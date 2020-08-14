XRegister
14/08/2020 - 10:50 BST

Bristol City and Birmingham City Showing Interest In Free Agent Defender

 




Bristol City and Birmingham City are showing interest in former Monaco defender and now free agent Raphael Diarra.

The 25-year-old joined Quevilly-Rouen Metropole from Monaco in 2018 and plied his trade for the French third-tier club for the past two seasons.  


 



However, Diarra is now a free agent, having seen his contract with Les Canaris run out this summer.

As a free agent he is an attractive proposition for a number of clubs and has interest from two sides in the English Championship, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.
 


Both Birmingham City and Bristol City are showing interest in the right-back.



It remains to be seen whether the Robins or the Blues have made a concrete move to put a contract offer in front of Diarra.

The defender came through the ranks at Ligue 1 club Monaco before making his senior team debut for the club in 2015.
 


Diarra managed 17 appearances in the French third tier last season and picked up four yellow cards in the process; he is also able to operate as a centre-back.
 