Chelsea Prepared To Listen To Offers For 26-Year-Old

Chelsea are open to listening to offers for midfielder Ross Barkley during the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.



Barkley has been at Chelsea since joining the club from Everton in 2018 and has won an FA Cup and the Europa League at Stamford Bridge.













The 26-year-old midfielder made 21 Premier League appearances during the 2019/20 campaign, but appeared to be out of favour with Frank Lampard towards the end of the season.



He did not start any of the last three league games and only came on for the final few minutes against Arsenal in the FA Cup final.





And it has been claimed that the club are ready to sell Barkley this summer if they receive a sizable offer for him in the coming weeks.







The midfielder has remained part of Lampard’s first-team squad and is not considered a player Chelsea are actively trying to offload.



But he is no longer a starter and Chelsea are open to listening to offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.





He has three years left on his contract with Chelsea and it could have to be a sizable bid for the Blues to consider letting him leave.

