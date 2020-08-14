XRegister
Inside Futbol

14/08/2020 - 11:18 BST

Claim From Nigeria: No Contact Between Odion Ighalo’s Camp And PSG

 




Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and his camp have had no contact with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan in January and his deal was extended until January 2021 in the summer.  


 



The striker has been a bit part player at Old Trafford, but has still managed to score five goals, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another option.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer with Leonardo claimed to be in touch with his representatives.
 


But the link with PSG has been played no down and no contact has been established between the player’s representatives and the Parisians, it has been claimed in Nigeria.



The striker is also not interested in a move to PSG at present as he is happy being part of Solskjaer’s squad at Manchester United.

The striker is currently in Cologne with the Manchester United squad and is preparing for their Europa League semi-final clash against Sevilla on Sunday.
 


Ighalo will be hoping for a chance to make an impact in the game as Manchester United look to move a step closer to the trophy.
 