Clear Message From Insider – Former Bundesliga Star Comments On Jadon Sancho Saga

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Borussia Dortmund are insistent that Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will not be sold this summer.



Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insisted earlier this week that the club are planning for next season with Sancho in the squad.













Manchester United have not taken those words at face value and are confident that a deal can still be done to take the 20-year-old winger to Old Trafford this summer.



Sancho wants to return to England and it has been suggested in some quarters that if Manchester United meet Dortmund’s €120m asking price, the Bundesliga giants will sell the player regardless of their public stance.





But Fjortoft has claimed that Dortmund are planning to stick to their words and the club remain adamant that Sancho will not be going anywhere this summer despite all the speculation.







Manchester United are also yet to table a formal bid for the player.



“Clear message from an insider at Dortmund”, the former Bundesliga striker wrote on Twitter.





“There is NO chance that Sancho will leave the club. It’s carved in stone: He will stay.



“As for 14th of August, Manchester United haven’t made any offer", he added.



However, Fjortoft indicated that if Sancho makes it public that he wants to leave a deal could still happen as Manchester United are still keen to sign him.



But the winger is yet to show any indication that he will force through a transfer.



"Man United want the player.



"And if the player comes out and says – I want to leave Dortmund – the game will change.



"But there is nothing so far showing that player will do a 'Dembele/Aubameyang'", Fjortoft said.



It remains to be seen if Manchester United agree to pay €120m, whether Dortmund would be ready to sell Sancho.

