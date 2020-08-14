XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/08/2020 - 12:03 BST

Clear Message From Insider – Former Bundesliga Star Comments On Jadon Sancho Saga

 




Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Borussia Dortmund are insistent that Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will not be sold this summer.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insisted earlier this week that the club are planning for next season with Sancho in the squad.  


 



Manchester United have not taken those words at face value and are confident that a deal can still be done to take the 20-year-old winger to Old Trafford this summer.

Sancho wants to return to England and it has been suggested in some quarters that if Manchester United meet Dortmund’s €120m asking price, the Bundesliga giants will sell the player regardless of their public stance.
 


But Fjortoft has claimed that Dortmund are planning to stick to their words and the club remain adamant that Sancho will not be going anywhere this summer despite all the speculation.



Manchester United are also yet to table a formal bid for the player.

“Clear message from an insider at Dortmund”, the former Bundesliga striker wrote on Twitter
 


“There is NO chance that Sancho will leave the club. It’s carved in stone: He will stay.

“As for 14th of August, Manchester United haven’t made any offer", he added.

However, Fjortoft indicated that if Sancho makes it public that he wants to leave a deal could still happen as Manchester United are still keen to sign him.

But the winger is yet to show any indication that he will force through a transfer.

"Man United want the player.

"And if the player comes out and says – I want to leave Dortmund – the game will change.

"But there is nothing so far showing that player will do a 'Dembele/Aubameyang'", Fjortoft said.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United agree to pay €120m, whether Dortmund would be ready to sell Sancho.
 