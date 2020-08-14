David Moyes Can Take West Ham Into Europe – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair believes David Moyes can lead the Hammers into a Europa League spot in the league table next season.



Some solid form in the second half of the season helped West Ham to stay away from the relegation dogfight and survive in the Premier League despite a torrid start to the campaign last year.













West Ham are keen to avoid the mistakes they have made in the transfer market in recent years and Moyes is again looking at players in the Championship who could improve his squad.



Sinclair feels under Moyes there could be a real revival in West Ham’s fortunes next season and the Scot could take to the Europa League spots in the top half of the league table.





The former Hammer believes with a full pre-season under Moyes and some proper recruitment, West Ham will have a good chance of qualifying for Europe.







Sinclair told talkSPORT: “I realistically feel that West Ham have a good chance of getting into Europa.



“With David Moyes at the helm right from the start, pre-season, recruitment, getting players in and getting players fit.





“The way they finished the season, [Michail] Antonio was unplayable.



“If you add a few around him, I think they have got a great chance of getting into that top seven or eight.”



Moyes will also be banking on West Ham succeeding in keeping Declan Rice at the club next season.

