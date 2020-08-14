XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/08/2020 - 10:58 BST

David Moyes Can Take West Ham Into Europe – Former Hammer

 




Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair believes David Moyes can lead the Hammers into a Europa League spot in the league table next season.

Some solid form in the second half of the season helped West Ham to stay away from the relegation dogfight and survive in the Premier League despite a torrid start to the campaign last year.  


 



West Ham are keen to avoid the mistakes they have made in the transfer market in recent years and Moyes is again looking at players in the Championship who could improve his squad.

Sinclair feels under Moyes there could be a real revival in West Ham’s fortunes next season and the Scot could take to the Europa League spots in the top half of the league table.
 


The former Hammer believes with a full pre-season under Moyes and some proper recruitment, West Ham will have a good chance of qualifying for Europe.



Sinclair told talkSPORT: “I realistically feel that West Ham have a good chance of getting into Europa.

“With David Moyes at the helm right from the start, pre-season, recruitment, getting players in and getting players fit.
 


“The way they finished the season, [Michail] Antonio was unplayable.

“If you add a few around him, I think they have got a great chance of getting into that top seven or eight.”

Moyes will also be banking on West Ham succeeding in keeping Declan Rice at the club next season.
 