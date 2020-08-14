Former Celtic Defender Jozo Simunovic Poised For Trabzonspor Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with former Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic to sign him on a free transfer, according to Turkish television station TRT Spor.



The 26-year-old's five-year stay at Scottish Premiership club Celtic came to an end this summer after he was released by the Glasgow giants.













The Bhoys had the option to extend Simunovic's contract by another year, but decided against activating the clause and let him end his stay at Celtic Park.



Currently a free agent, the Croatian defender is currently without a club.





However, Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor are set to rope in Simunovic on a free transfer and a deal is said to be in place.







The Black Sea Storm narrowly missed out on the league title last season, falling four points behind champions Istanbul Basaksehir.



With their eyes set on going one better next term, Trabzonspor could be bolstering their squad this summer and former Celtic star Simunovic looks set to join.





The defender won 12 trophies during his five years at Celtic Park, but has now agreed to continue his career in Turkey.

