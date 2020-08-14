He’s Only One – Liverpool Legend Picks Out Reds’ Midfield Goal Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has lauded the Reds star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a great player and believes he is the only midfield asset that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal who promises goals on a regular basis.



Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017 from the Reds’ league rivals Arsenal.













The Englishman was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch his team lose the Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2018 after he sustained multiple ligament tears in his knee in Liverpool’s semi-final win against Roma.



Oxlade-Chamberlain spent 12 months recovering from the injury and slowly made his comeback in April 2019.





Despite Oxlade-Chamberlain missing several more games due to injuries, Lawrenson lauded the midfielder as a great player and believes that the 26-year-old has the most potential to consistently score goals out of all the players Klopp has in the middle of the park.







Lawrenson stressed that Klopp holds huge admiration for the versatile midfielder, who scored eight goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season despite not having a regular starting role under the German.



“He's done great, because he had a really, really bad injury and he's done fabulous", Lawrenson told Radio News Hub.





“The thing about Oxlade-Chamberlain is he is probably the only one of the six midfield players who looks like he is going to score a goal from midfield on a regular basis.



“Klopp absolutely loves him.”



The 26-year-old will go into his fourth season at Anfield as a champion of England and Europe and will hope to add more silverware to his already impressive trophy cabinet.

