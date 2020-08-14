I’d Have Loved To Play Under Jurgen Klopp – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Ian Durrant has expressed his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and admits he would have loved to play under the German.



Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015, led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in the 2019/20 season, a year after he had led them to their sixth European Cup, and continues to win plaudits for his work.













Ibrox great Durrant has become the latest to express his admiration for the German tactician, who is not short of admirers in the footballing world.



The former midfielder insists that Klopp has done a 'frightening' job at the Merseyside club and labelled the manager's Champions League and Premier League triumphs phenomenal.





Durrant is also a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund boss' personality, which he feels brings the best out of the team, and has expressed his wish to have played under the 53-year-old.







"I would love to play under Jurgen Klopp. He is a great manager", Durrant said in a Rangers Twitter Q&A.



"He allows his boys to have a right hoot and he joins in, a bit like Walter [Smith] did.





"He has a fantastic personality and that brings the best out of his team.



"You can see he looks after his players and he looks like a fantastic manager to play under.



"He is getting a real kick out of Liverpool and they have responded to him.



"Winning the league title and the Champions League is a phenomenal achievement.



"He's done a frightening job there. When he joined he said it would take two or three years to be successful and he has won the big prizes now."



Durrant has enjoyed various coaching spells at Rangers, but was let go in June 2016.

