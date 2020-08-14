XRegister
14/08/2020 - 23:27 BST

I’ve Got Great Engine – Leeds United New Boy Stresses Qualities

 




Leeds United new boy Cody Drameh has described himself as a player with a great engine and insists he is at Elland Road to kick on with his development.

The 18-year-old full-back has swapped Fulham for newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds, penning a four-year contract with the Yorkshire outfit.  


 



Drameh moves to Elland Road despite the Cottagers, whose Under-23s side he regularly featured for, wanting to keep hold of him.

The London-born defender is itching to get his Leeds career started and has provided an insight into what Whites fans can expect from him.
 


Drameh considers himself to be a player with lots of stamina and a desire to get up and down the pitch, but admits that he still has developing to do and is looking forward to doing it under the Leeds coaching staff.



"As a player, I have got a great engine, lots of stamina", Drameh told LUTV.

"I like to get up and down the pitch, I can defend well.
 


"I might need a bit of improvement in my attacking.

"But that's what I am here for, under the coaching staff at Leeds, to get better."

Leeds could pay Fulham a total of around £1m for Drameh if all the add-ons in the deal are hit.
 