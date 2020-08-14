Juventus Prepare To Offer Players To Atletico Madrid For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to offer players to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal to sign Arsenal midfield target Thomas Partey this summer.



Thomas’ future at Atletico Madrid is under the scanner as several clubs are interested in getting their hands on the midfielder.













The Ghana international is Arsenal’s top target this summer and they have already failed with a player plus cash bid for the midfielder.



Arsenal remain keen on him but they are set to face competition from Juventus for his signature and the Italian champions are becoming serious about signing him.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are even prepared to offer players to Atletico Madrid to bring down the transfer fee this summer.







It has been claimed that the Italian champions could offer Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal.



Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they will not sell Thomas for anything less than his €50m buy-out clause.





It remains to be seen whether they take Juventus up on their offer or continue to stick to their stance.

