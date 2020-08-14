Leicester and Wolves Interest In Burnley Star Rated Genuine, No Offers Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are yet to receive any formal offers for Leicester City and Wolves target Dwight McNeil, who is also wanted at AC Milan and Juventus, according to The Athletic.



The 20-year-old winger started each of Burnley’s 38 Premier League games last season and registered six assists for the club.













McNeil has been linked with a move away from the Clarets this summer due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League and in Europe.



Leicester City, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus are claimed to be keen on snaring McNeil away from Burnley during the ongoing transfer window.





And it is claimed that all four clubs are genuinely interested in the Burnley winger this summer.







However, no formal offers have been presented to Burnley yet and the club are also not involved in any discussions with clubs to sell the player.



It has also been claimed that other than the four clubs, McNeil has also attracted interest from amongst the Premier League's big six.





The winger’s performances in Burnley’s team last season have led to the possibility of leaving the club this summer.



He missed just 76 minutes of Premier League football last term and played the most number of minutes in the English top flight for a player aged 20 or younger.





