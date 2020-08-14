Manchester United Give Green Light To Player To Undergo Medical Ahead of Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is already in Germany and has been given the green light to have a medical with Werder Bremen.



Werder Bremen have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United to take the winger to the Bundesliga for the upcoming season.













Chong is now in Germany, according to Sky Deutschland, and has been given permission by Manchester United to have a medical.



The wide-man will look to come through the medical without any issues and then put the finishing touches towards his switch.





It is claimed there are still some remaining details regarding the loan contract to be finalised.







However, the loan switch is tipped to go through.



Chong will be looking to make sure he is playing on a week in, week out basis in the Bundesliga, ahead of then returning to Manchester United.





Werder Bremen finished in the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga this season and only survived due to beating Heidenheim over two legs.

