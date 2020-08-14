Marcelo Bielsa Tried And Failed To Convince Agent To Take Client To Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa personally tried to convince Jonathan David’s agent to steer his client to Elland Road this summer.



The Canadian completed a move to Lille earlier this week from Belgian outfit Gent for a transfer fee claimed to be around the €30m mark.













David was clear since the transfer window opened about his desire to join Lille, viewing the club as the perfect next step in his development with an eye on how Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen have flourished in northern France in recent years.



Leeds though were desperate to sign David and the club's director of football Victor Orta tried to convince the player's agent.





Orta had no success, with then chairman Andrea Radrizzani becoming involved, while, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, even Bielsa intervened to try to stop David joining Lille.







It has been claimed that the Leeds boss personally spoke to the agent and tried to convince him that David should not join Lille.



Even Bielsa could not turn the attacker's head though.





David is now looking forward to the 2020/21 season as a Lille player and it remains to be seen if Leeds will go back in for him in future.

