Napoli Receive Assurances From Agents of Chelsea Linked Sergio Reguilon

Napoli have received positive signals from the agent of Chelsea and Arsenal target Sergio Reguilon, but Real Madrid’s financial demands are an obstacle for the Serie A giants.



Reguilon is currently on loan at Sevilla and is preparing for their Europa League semi-final clash against Manchester United on Sunday in Cologne.













But his future has been subject to speculation, with several clubs interested in signing the full-back from Real Madrid this summer.



Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring his situation and he has also been linked with a move to Italy with Napoli keen on capturing his signature.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential deal.







It has been claimed that the defender’s camp even provided real assurances to the Napoli deal-maker over the player moving to Italy this summer.



But for the moment an agreement seems far off as Napoli believe Real Madrid’s financial demands are too high.





Real Madrid have rejected an offer of a loan deal with an option to buy and the Spanish giants want the fee to be €25m if the Serie A giants are prepared to include a mandatory purchase clause.



Napoli believe that the asking price is too high and they are trying to negotiate to bring Reguilon’s price down this summer.

