No Contact From Liverpool, Entourage of Linked Star Insist

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not been in touch over signing Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, the player's entourage have insisted.



Dubbed the 'next Neymar' by some, Magno has been attracting the interest of a host of top clubs in Europe this summer.













While Italian Serie A sides Juventus and Roma have been linked with the 18-year-old, Premier League champions Liverpool have also been credited with wanting to snap him up.



It was claimed in some quarters that the Merseyside-based club have made contact ahead of a swoop to secure his services.





However, the striker's entourage have insisted they have not heard from Liverpool, according to Spanish daily AS.







Vasco da Gama are open to letting Magno move on this summer for the right price.



The jury is out on whether Jurgen Klopp's European champions will kick off talks in an effort to take Magno to Anfield.





Magno has starred for Brazil's Under-17s and came through the youth set-up at Vasco da Gama.

