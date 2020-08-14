No Problem – Rangers Defender Confident Over New Boys Adapting

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Borna Barisic believes that his team’s summer arrivals possess the quality to adapt to the Gers playing style and is confident the hard work his team put in over pre-season has set them up for a great campaign.



Steven Gerrard’s men have started the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership in spectacular fashion with three wins on the trot.













They are yet to concede in the Scottish Premiership and have netted seven times with striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent leading the charge with four goals between them.



Over the course of the summer, Rangers have made significant additions to their squad with shot-stopper Jon McLaughlin, strikers Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe, and defenders Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun already clocking up game time.





Barisic believes that his new team-mates are more than capable of slotting into their roles at Ibrox as the season progresses, and has tipped Rangers' new boys to thrive as they adapt to the demands of the Scottish top flight.







The defender stressed that his own chemistry with his team-mates have improved significantly since he arrived at Ibrox and is of the view that his team are well preapared to charge head on into the rest of the campaign as they have worked hard during pre-season.



“We have confidence from the start to the season but also the hard work and 100% focus we had in pre-season, this sets us up well for the remainder of the season”, Barisic told a press conference.





“It is easier now playing with players like Kent because we have now played together for two years.



“The new players are very good guys and I don't think they will have any problem adapting.”



Rangers will take on Livingston at Almondvale in their next Scottish Premiership clash at the weekend.

