Proper Team Player – Jamie Shackleton’s Former Coach Lauds Leeds Talent

Kippax Athletic coach Nigel Perch has lauded Leeds united star Jamie Shackelton as a proper team player, and believes the 20-year-old’s time at the junior football club prepared him to take on opponents with larger physical statures.



Shackleton, who rose through the ranks at Elland Road, broke into the first team in the 2018/19 Championship season and has been regularly trusted by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.











The Argentine has put Shackleton’s versatility into good use as he has deployed him in midfield and full-back positions, with the Englishman registering 48 appearnences in all competitions for the Whites since his debut.



The 20-year-old learned the basics of the beautiful game at Kippax and his former coach Perch still remembers his superb close control.





Perch has lauded Shackleton as a proper team player and stated the Englishman’s relative superiority in quality even at a young age did not stop him from putting his team-mates first.







The junior club coach is of the view that Shackleton’s tenacity and toughness can be attributed to the years he spent at Kippax, where he was facing opponents with a larger build regularly.



“I think spending a couple of seasons with us toughened him up because it helped him deal with the bigger lads”, Perch told the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“When he dropped down, he was amazing and that’s when he got picked up by Leeds.



“The thing that I remember most about him is his control. The ball stuck to his foot like glue.



“He was so quick and had an amazing engine.



“He’d be really brave with the ball – he always wanted it and was looking to move it around.



“He was clearly a good footballer and wasn’t one of these who kept it.



“He was a proper team player.”



Shackleton recently put pen to paper to a new four-year deal at Elland Road, which will keep him at the club until 2024.

