XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/08/2020 - 23:09 BST

Rangers Pull Back From Completing Signing, Medical Leaves Gers Feeling Player Overweight

 




Rangers have refused to sign Bongani Zungu after a medical examination, with the Scottish giants deeming him overweight. 

The South Africa international had been expected to complete a switch to Rangers to bolster Steven Gerrard's midfield options.

 



However, the transfer has not taken place and it has been claimed in France that after looking at Zungu in a medical, Rangers have opted against sealing the deal.

Rangers, according to French daily the Courrier Picard, deemed Zungu to be overweight and pulled back from signing him.
 


Zungu remains under contract at Ligue 1 side Amiens, but the French outfit are still ready to sell him for the right price.



It remains to be seen if Rangers might rekindle their interest in Zungu and take another look at signing him at some point during the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder clocked 21 appearances in the curtailed Ligue 1 season, picking up four yellow cards in the process.
 


Amiens secured the signature of the South African from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2017.
 