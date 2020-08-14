Rangers Pull Back From Completing Signing, Medical Leaves Gers Feeling Player Overweight

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have refused to sign Bongani Zungu after a medical examination, with the Scottish giants deeming him overweight.



The South Africa international had been expected to complete a switch to Rangers to bolster Steven Gerrard's midfield options.











However, the transfer has not taken place and it has been claimed in France that after looking at Zungu in a medical, Rangers have opted against sealing the deal.



Rangers, according to French daily the Courrier Picard, deemed Zungu to be overweight and pulled back from signing him.





Zungu remains under contract at Ligue 1 side Amiens, but the French outfit are still ready to sell him for the right price.







It remains to be seen if Rangers might rekindle their interest in Zungu and take another look at signing him at some point during the ongoing transfer window.



The 27-year-old midfielder clocked 21 appearances in the curtailed Ligue 1 season, picking up four yellow cards in the process.





Amiens secured the signature of the South African from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2017.

