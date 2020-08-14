Roma Receive Key Boost In Lucas Torreira Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have been boosted in their hopes of landing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after he gave a green light to a move to the Italian capital club.



With Premier League side Arsenal willing to let Torreira leave this summer, the 24-year-old has been linked with a return to the Italian top-flight.













The Uruguayan joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for a deal worth £26m in 2018 but has struggled to seal a starting eleven spot at the Emirates Stadium.



A return to Italy is possibly in the pipeline for Torreira as Arsenal and Serie A club Roma are discussing the possibility of a swap deal.





If the two clubs are able to strike a deal, it would see the 24-year-old midfielder join the Giallorossi with Amadou Diawara moving the opposite direction.







And in a key step forward, according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, Torriera has let it be known he would be happy to join Roma.



Arsenal and Roma share a good relationship and the Italian side have Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan from the Gunners.





However, while Roma remain keen on Torreira, league rivals Fiorentina and Torino are also interested in signing the Gunners midfielder.

