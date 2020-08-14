Swansea City Interested In Former Reading Defender Garbiel Osho

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are interested in signing former Reading defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports (12:42).



The 22-year-old's stay at Championship club Reading came to an end when his contract with the Royals ran out at the beginning of the month.













Osho was offered a new contract by the Championship outfit, but he turned it down in a bid for more first-team playing time assurances.



While the Englishman is currently without a club, he is attracting the interest of sides, with a host of Championship clubs keen on roping him in on a free transfer.





Last season's playoff semi-finalists Swansea are one of the clubs to have shown an interest in signing Osho this summer.







The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Reading in the 2018/19 season and earned two league appearances that term.



Osho then went on to record eight appearances for the Royals last season, with five of them coming in the Championship.





Primarily a centre-back, the youngster can also slot in at right-back.

