14/08/2020 - 15:23 BST

14/08/2020 - 15:23 BST

Swansea City Interested In Former Reading Defender Garbiel Osho

 




Swansea City are interested in signing former Reading defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports (12:42).

The 22-year-old's stay at Championship club Reading came to an end when his contract with the Royals ran out at the beginning of the month.  


 



Osho was offered a new contract by the Championship outfit, but he turned it down in a bid for more first-team playing time assurances.

While the Englishman is currently without a club, he is attracting the interest of sides, with a host of Championship clubs keen on roping him in on a free transfer.
 


Last season's playoff semi-finalists Swansea are one of the clubs to have shown an interest in signing Osho this summer.



The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Reading in the 2018/19 season and earned two league appearances that term.

Osho then went on to record eight appearances for the Royals last season, with five of them coming in the Championship.
 


Primarily a centre-back, the youngster can also slot in at right-back.
 