Take Full Advantage of Celtic Not Playing, Rangers Legend Tells Gers

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has urged the Gers to take full advantage of Celtic having games postponed and believes they must not miss the chance to build a commanding lead.



Steven Gerrard’s team have had a flawless start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they reaped maximum points from their first three games while keeping a flawless defensive record.













City rivals Celtic have had contrasting fortunes as the Bhoys’ entire season has been disrupted by two games being postponed after they dropped points against Kilmarnock.



Celtic will only be back in league action on 22nd August, and Rangers, who currently hold a five-point lead over the champions, can potentially increase it to 11 if they manage to win their next two fixtures.





Ex-Rangers star Ferguson urged his former team to take advantage of Celtic’s plight as he believes an 11-point lead could put Neil Lennon’s troops under immense pressure.







The 42-year-old stressed that the Gers need to embrace a ruthless winning mentality to exploit the maximum benefit from their rivals’ situation as an early-season lead in the points table could significantly boost Rangers quest for the league title.



“Points on the board, games played. That’s the only mindset these Rangers players need to embrace right now”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.





“They have to make sure they win their next two matches and ramp up as much pressure as possible on Celtic before they run out at Tannadice a week tomorrow.



“If they are trailing by 11 points, they will be under a kind of pressure they’ve never had to deal with before at any point in the last ten years.



“I know they have games in hand and they are games most people will expect them to win but you never know in football. And strange things happen when players are forced to start feeling a bit of heat.



“For one reason or another Celtic have got themselves into a bit of a hole here. The worst thing Rangers can do is offer them a way back out of it.”



Rangers will face Livingston at the weekend and then will welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox on the 22nd, while Celtic will face Dundee United later that day.

