Technically Gifted – FC Eindhoven Technical Boss Delighted To Land Manchester City Man

FC Eindhoven technical manager Marc Scheepers has insisted that the loan signing of Iker Pozo from Manchester City enables the Dutch side to take the next step in assembling their team for the new season.



Dutch second division club FC Eindhoven, hailing from the same city as PSV Eindhoven, have announced the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Pozo from Premier League giants Manchester City on a season-long loan.













While the transfer has gone through this week, the Spaniard has been training with the Blauw-witten since the start of pre-season.



Expressing his delight at the acquisition, FC Eindhoven technical manager Scheepers has insisted that Pozo's arrival stands the team in good stead with their preparations for the new campaign.





Scheepers has also hailed the on-loan Manchester City man as a technically gifted player and is positive the former Real Madrid youth star can earn valuable experience during his time in the Dutch second-tier.







“Iker is a technically gifted player who can play in various positions in midfield", Scheepers told the club's official site.



"After spells at Real Madrid and Manchester City, he can gain new experience with us in the Netherlands this season.





"With the arrival of Iker we have been able to take the next step in putting together the team."



Pozo made eight appearances in the Premier League 2 and six in the UEFA Youth League in the 2019/20 season.

