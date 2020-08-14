Vasco da Gama Prepared To Be Flexible On Price of Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Vasco da Gama would settle for just €16m to sell Liverpool linked Talles Magno, as long as a future sale clause is included, it has been claimed.



Plying his trade for Brazilian top division club Vasco da Gama, the 18-year-old has admirers across Europe, including Italian giants Juventus and Roma.













Liverpool have also been strongly linked with wanting to sign Magno, while the player also has interest from clubs in Russia.



Vasco da Gama are willing to do business in the ongoing transfer window and have been sticking to an asking price of €25m.





However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Brazilian side would accept in the region of €15m to €16m, as long as it included a sell-on clause.







Vasco da Gama have recently turned down two offers from Russia for Magno.



Question marks remain over Liverpool's interest however.





The Premier League champions could potentially find it difficult to secure a work permit for the Vasco da Gama starlet.



The Merseyside outfit faced a similar situation when they signed Brazilian starlet Allan de Souza from Internacional in 2015.

