Borna Barisic Such An Asset To Rangers – Former Gers Star

Alex Rae has insisted that left-back Borna Barisic is a huge asset to Rangers due to his ability to contribute going forward when midfield is congested.



The Croatia international starred in Rangers' 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone on Wednesday, scoring the opener and then setting up Ryan Kent's goal.













Barisic, who has been linked with being wanted by Leeds United, has also helped Steven Gerrard's side register a clean sheet in each of their three Scottish Premiership games so far this season.



Rae feels that Barisic is hugely important to Rangers, not least due to his ability to offer another vital option when the middle of the park becomes congested.





The 50-year-old also noted the significance of skipper James Tavernier on the right flank.







"He [Barisic] is such an asset to the club because when it becomes congested in the middle, you need to get the full-backs going", Rae told Rangers TV after the win over St Johnstone.



"And then you look at Tavernier, his delivery for the third goal [against St. Johnstone] as well.





"So, they are integral to what Rangers are trying to do, defensively and offensively."



Barisic has now scored one goal and provided two assists from three league appearances this season and Rangers will be hoping to keep hold of him.

