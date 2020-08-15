XRegister
15/08/2020 - 09:39 BST

Bundesliga Club In Talks With Southampton For Star, Player Wants Move

 




Werder Bremen are in talks with Southampton over a deal to sign midfielder Mario Lemina. 

The Bundesliga side are expected to soon complete the loan capture of winger Tahith Chong from Manchester United and are already looking at further signings.

 



They want a defensive midfielder and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, are locked in talks with Southampton to sign Lemina.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray, but has now returned to Southampton and the Premier League outfit are looking to ship him out.
 


Southampton want to sell Lemina, but Werder Bremen are trying to convince them to sanction another loan.



Lemina is claimed to be keen to make the move to the Bundesliga and join Werder Bremen.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with a host of other clubs, but his desire to link up with Werder Bremen could be a key factor in determining his next destination.
 


Lemina is under contract at Southampton until 2022, having joined the south coast club from Juventus in 2017.
 