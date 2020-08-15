Crystal Palace Have Leeds United Target On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could face competition for Said Benrahma from Crystal Palace, as the Eagles look at strengthening this summer, according to The Athletic.



Brentford's failure to win promotion to the Premier League has seen big interest in Benrahma and Leeds are credited as suitors, with the Whites preparing for a top flight campaign.











However, Crystal Palace could also enter the fray for the Algeria winger as he is a player firmly on the club's radar.



The prospect of a move to an established Premier League club in London may appeal to Benrahma.





He scored 17 goals in 43 regular season Championship games, providing nine assists for his team-mates, while Palace struggled to present a consistent threat in the Premier League.







Roy Hodgson's men scored just 31 goals in 38 Premier League games, the second lowest goals scored total in the division last season.



Benrahma is now just nine appearances shy of hitting the 100 appearance mark for Brentford.





Despite being under contract at the club for a further two years, it is a milestone he may now be unlikely to reach given the Bees failing to win promotion.

