Everton Stop Short of Meeting Asking Price For Allan

Everton are at least €5m short of Napoli's asking price for midfielder Allan, it has been claimed in Italy.



Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to land Allan, with whom he worked at Napoli, and Everton are attempting to do a deal for the Brazilian.











They have yet to meet Napoli's asking price though and are at least €5m short, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Napoli are demanding €30m, plus bonus payments, to part with the experienced midfielder, but Everton have yet to go beyond €25m.





With Allan available for transfer, both parties may be motivated to find common ground to hand the Brazilian an opportunity to play in the Premier League next season.







Allan featured heavily for Napoli this season with Ancelotti at the helm, but saw his playing time dip after the Italian departed.



The 29-year-old, who has won eight international caps for Brazil, still has another three years to run on his contract at Napoli.





He has made over 250 appearances in Italy's top flight and played in both of Napoli's Champions League group stage encounters with Everton's rivals Liverpool.

