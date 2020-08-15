Former Rangers Star Hails Filip Helander, Impressed With Qualities

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has heaped praise on Gers centre-back Filip Helander for his positioning and ability to read the game well.



Steven Gerrard's men signed Helander from Italian club Bologna for a fee in the region of £3.5m last summer, with the defender penning a four-year contract.













While he was a regular in the Gers squad, playing eight league games and four cup games, a foot injury kept the Swede sidelined for the latter half of last season.



Helander made his first start after returning from the lengthy layoff against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last week and then played 45 minutes in Rangers' 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone on Wednesday.





Former Gers midfielder Rae was impressed with the 27-year-old's aggressive performance against Leverkusen despite Gerrard's men ending on the losing side.







The 50-year-old has also expressed his admiration for the former Malmo man's ability to read games and position himself well.



"He actually played very well in Leverkusen last week as well", Rae said on Rangers TV after the St Johnstone game.





"He was excellent, he was round about, he was aggressive.



"The one thing about this boy is that he actually reads the game very well, he puts himself in the right areas."



Having returned from a lengthy injury, Helander will now be looking to push and earn a regular place in Gerrard's starting eleven.

