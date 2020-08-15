XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/08/2020 - 21:25 BST

He Tried To Convince Me To Join Celtic – New Bhoy On Former Team-mate

 




Celtic new Bhoy Albian Ajeti has revealed that his former Basel team-mate Mohamed Elyounoussi tried to convince him to join the Hoops, but insists he did not need convincing.

The Switzerland international has left Premier League club West Ham United to join Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on a four-year deal.  


 



Moving to Parkhead will see Ajeti link up with former Basel team-mate Elyounoussi, who is now on his second season-long loan at Celtic.

The 23-year-old is excited at the prospect of sharing the dressing room with the Norway international, having spent one season with him at Basel.
 


Ajeti also lifted the lid on how Elyounoussi tried to convince him to join Celtic this summer, but ultimately it was not needed for him.



I played with Moi Elyounoussi back in the day at Basel", Ajeti told Celtic TV.

"He’s a good boy and I’m really happy that we get the chance to play together again.
 


"He called me and text me a couple of times, he knew my situation and he knows me as a player.

"He tried to convince me to come here, but it wasn’t needed!"

Ajeti will wear the number 10 shirt for Celtic this season and will be looking to help the Bhoys win a tenth top flight title in a row.
 