I Would Have Earned More In Russia – Out-of-favour Leeds United Star On Picking Whites

Out-of-favour Leeds United star Laurens De Bock has insisted he did not join the Whites simply for a lucrative contract as he turned down more money in Russia to sign for the club.



De Bock is out of favour with Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and has been repeatedly shipped out on loan by the Argentine.











When Bielsa took over, De Bock was loaned to Belgian outfit Oostende, while the following summer he was sent to Sunderland.



He ended last term on loan at ADO Den Haag, while he is now due to spend the season at Zulte Waregem in his homeland.





Despite still having two years left on his contract at Leeds, De Bock continues to remain on the books at Elland Road – but he is clear that he did not join the club for the money.







"Obviously, earning a lot is nice", De Bock was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Football is my job after all. But I was never motivated by money.





"At the time, I also had the option of going to play in Russia, where I would have got even more, but I did not accept", the full-back added.



The 27-year-old's 2020/21 campaign has already started, with an appearance in the Jupiler Pro League in a 2-1 loss at Genk.

