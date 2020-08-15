I’d Push Him To Liverpool – Ben White’s Former Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben White's former manager Michael Flynn has admitted he would be steering the Leeds United target towards a move to Liverpool this summer, where he feels certain he would improve.



The 22-year-old spent the season on loan at Leeds and helped the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League, putting in performances which saw his reputation grow.













Leeds want to re-sign White, grabbing him permanently, but have not yet been able to agree a deal with Brighton.



Premier League giants Liverpool are also believed to be keen on a move, with White's former manager feeling that a switch to the champions would be the best bet for the defender, and it would be one he would be pushing him to make.





“I’d love to see him at Liverpool. I know Pep Lijnders, the assistant, he’s an unbelievable coach", Flynn was quoted as saying by Sussex Live.







“So I know he will help Ben improve. He’s got to do what’s best for Ben White.



"That could be getting a season in the Premier League with regular games at Brighton, which I think he could do.



“Graham Potter might want to keep him and bring him on and then sell him for more money after a year in the Premier League.





“That’s a decision for Ben, but for biased reasons, I’d be edging him towards Liverpool."



White has been made Leeds top target to sign to shape up their defence for life in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will go in for him.

