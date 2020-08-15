XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/08/2020 - 22:23 BST

It’s A War – Rangers Legend Issues Advice To Gers Side

 




Rangers legend Ian Durrant has issued advice to the Gers, warning the team that winning the title is like winning a war and urging them to stay focused.

Steven Gerrard’s team have begun their campaign with three consecutive Scottish Premiership victories and have so far been excellent at both ends of the pitch, as they have scored seven and are yet to concede.  


 



The Gers ended the previous season without any silverware and have big pressure on their shoulders this term in a bid to stop Celtic from retaining the title.

Durrant picked up six Scottish league titles during his time at Ibrox and is well aware of what is needed to mount a league-winning campaign.
 


Durrant insists that Rangers need to keep their focus and not be lulled in to a false sense of security due to their initial success, as he believes winning the league is a war.



And the former midfielder has urged focus, as well as an awareness of the club the players are representing.

“Just stay focused”, Durrant said in a Rangers Q&A when asked what advice he would give the current team. 
 


“We have won a few battles but we have not won a war yet and winning the league is a war.

“We have started well again this season so just keep up the focus and desire and remember who you represent.

“Hopefully this year we can go and do it.”

Gerrard’s troops will be looking forward to carrying on the momentum they have gained from their first three wins of the season against their next league opponents Livingston, on Sunday.
 