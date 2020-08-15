Leeds United Amongst Four Clubs Keen On Bundesliga Attacking Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and Fulham are amongst four clubs keen on Mainz attacking midfielder Jean-Paul Boetius.



The Dutchman, who came through the academy at Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, impressed in the Bundesliga last season and is now in demand this summer.











Boetius has no fewer than four clubs keen on his services, according to German daily Bild, with Premier League new boys Leeds and Fulham in the mix, while Fiorentina and Sevilla are also admirers.



The attacking midfielder's agent Erkan Alkan has admitted that there are proposals, explaining: "We have four offers."





However, the agent also explained that at present Mainz are asking for "too much" for the services of the Dutchman, who has another two years to run on his contract in Germany.







Mainz paid €3.5m to take Boetius from Feyenoord in 2018.



He played a key role in helping Mainz to steer clear of the drop from the Bundesliga this season, scoring in a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen to secure another season of top flight football at the Opel Arena.





Boetius made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

