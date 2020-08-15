Liverpool Title Favourites No Matter Who Man City Sign – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has expressed his strong belief that the Reds are favourites to lift the Premier League title next season irrespective of who Manchester City manage to sign this summer.



The Reds and Citizens have managed to break away from the pack and lead the charge at the top of the Premier League for the last two seasons and the pair are expected to go head to head again next season.













The current champions beat Manchester City by 18 points in the 2019/20 season, while the 2018/19 season saw Pep Guardiola’s outfit edge past Jurgen Klopp’s men to the title by a single point.



Liverpool finished the season with a club record 99 points from 38 games, while the Citizens in 2017/18 reached the all-time Premier League record of a century of points.





The jury is out amongst fans on who the best Liverpool team of all time are, and Lawrenson thinks an ability to keep winning the league will be key for the current crop, who he believes will be favourites to retain the title no matter who Manchester City sign.







"The bottom line for all Liverpool supporters is that you have just got to keep winning over the years; not just one year", Lawrenson said on Radio News Hub.



"They are favourites to win the league next season, no matter who Manchester City sign; but that is what they've got to do to be in the great pantheon of teams, just keep winning, winning, winning.





“If they do, because of the way they play as well, I think they will go on and become the best [Liverpool] team."



Manchester City have so far signed centre-back Nathan Ake and winger Ferran Torres, while Liverpool have bought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas over the course of the transfer window.



With the transfer window open until 5th October, both sides could yet make further additions to their squad.

