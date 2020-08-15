Manchester United Look Empty – Former Premier League Star On Europa League Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt is of the view that Manchester United seem to be running on fumes ahead of their Europa League semi-final clash against Sevilla on Sunday.



Manchester United looked leggy towards the end of the Premier League season and it was again on display in parts of their game against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that the six-day break will be enough for his stars recharge their batteries and they will be able to produce two more performances to win the Europa League.



But Thorstvedt feels Manchester United are resembling the tired England sides that have been seen in summer tournaments past.





Their season started more than a year ago and despite the forced break in the middle of the campaign, there are question marks over their freshness, with the former Tottenham goalkeeper feeling they look empty.







“It is interesting to watch the English team, who are often not at their best in the European Championships and World Cups because of their long season”, the former goalkeeper told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



“And now we see it is kind of a playoffs in this tournament as well.





“They seem completely empty.



“Even though they had the break, was it really a break? It was characterised by insecurity and they had to remain in shape.



“Neither the energy level of Wolves nor Manchester United looked good.”



Manchester United have already lost two cup semi-finals this season and will be looking to set the record straight against Sevilla on Sunday.

