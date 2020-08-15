Newcastle Talent Admits Speaking To Team-mate Before Making Loan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United youngster Tom Allan has revealed that he spoke to Magpies team-mate Dan Barlaser before joining Accrington Stanley on loan.



The 20-year-old winger will spend the 2020/21 season on loan at League One club Accrington, having joined from Newcastle.













Allan made his senior team debut for Newcastle in their 4-1 win over Rochdale in the FA Cup earlier this year and marked the occasion by registering an assist.



With his eyes set on continuing his development under the management of John Coleman, the Magpies youngster is raring to go.





Expressing his delight at what he believes to be is the perfect move, Allan has revealed that he spoke to former Stanley loanee Barlaser before penning the loan contract and also provided an insight into his playing style.







“I can’t wait to get started, now is the time to make the step up and get some games under my belt in league football", Allan told Stanley's site.



“Hopefully I can keep progressing and keep up the goalscoring from last season.





“When I first heard Accrington were interested I did speak to Dan Barlaser and he couldn’t speak highly enough of the club, it’s a great set up and great set of lads and the manager was keen so it was perfect really.



“I rely on raw pace, I like getting in behind, running at people, I scored quite a few goals last year and hopefully I can do that this year and add to the team.”



Allan captained Newcastle's Under-23s and will be looking to make an impact in League One during the course of his loan stint at Accrington.

