15/08/2020 - 16:13 BST

Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Targeting Manchester United Defender

 




Newcastle United are looking to snap up Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling, according to Sky Sports News

Smalling shone on loan at Roma over the course of the Serie A season and the Giallorossi were desperate to keep hold of him.

 



They failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United and Smalling's spell in Italy has now ended, but the Giallorossi could try again later this summer.

Smalling though has Premier League suitors and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is keen.
 


Bruce wants to take Smalling to St James' Park to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new season.



Manchester United are prepared to let Smalling leave for the right price this summer, with the ball in Newcastle's court to slap in a bid the Red Devils find acceptable.

The centre-back made 30 appearances in Serie A for Roma and chipped in with three goals, winning plaudits for his performances.
 


Smalling, 30, has a contract at Old Trafford which is due to run until the summer of 2022.
 