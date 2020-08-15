Not Transfer Experts – Dortmund CEO Rubbishes Former Man Utd Stars’ Belief On Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed the views of Manchester United stars Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves and insisted that Jadon Sancho will not be going anywhere this summer.



After weeks of speculation over Sancho potentially joining Manchester United, Dortmund have not insisted that the winger will not be moving this summer.













Watzke and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc have made it clear Sancho will not now leave, despite claims in England that a deal is still possible.



Former Red Devils Hargreaves and Scholes recently claimed that Dortmund are trying to drive up the 20-year-old’s price and they will eventually sell if Manchester United meet their financial demands.





But Watzke rubbished that suggestion and stressed that the former Manchester United stars are not experts in the transfer market, despite having being great footballers.







He repeated that Sancho will be seen in Dortmund colours next season.



Asked about Manchester United still believing that a deal can be done, Watzke told German news agency DPA: “I read that too.





“This is what experts like Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves claim.



“They were great footballers, and they are football experts, but I don’t know whether they are transfer experts too.



“That Sancho will stay at Dortmund is set in stone.”



The transfer window this summer is due to run all the way through until 5th October.

