Purchase Option For Celtic Loanee Secured By KV Mechelen

Belgian side KV Mechelen have a purchase option in their loan of Celtic winger Marian Shved.



The Ukrainian wide-man has struggled to make an impact at Celtic since joining the club in the 2019 January transfer window from Karpaty Lviv.











Shved has now been sent out for the season on loan to Mechelen in Belgium, where he will look to play on a regular basis and shine.



And if the 23-year-old does turn on the style in Belgium then his Celtic spell could come to a definitive end.



The Belgian outfit have confirmed that the loan deal for Shved contains an option for them to sign him on a permanent basis; it is unclear what level the fee is set at.







Mechelen have already started the new Belgian league season, picking up four points from their opening two games.



They were in action on Friday evening, grabbing a 1-0 win at Mouscron.





Shved made his Celtic debut at the start of last season as he featured in a Champions League qualifier.



In total the Ukrainian has turned out for the Scottish champions on three occasions.

