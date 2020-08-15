Salary Agreement, Pep Guardiola Phone Call, Man City Closing In On Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed a prospective salary with Manchester City and spoken on the phone to Pep Guardiola.



Manchester City are chasing the Senegal defender, but have yet to agree a fee for his services with Italian giants Napoli.











They are continuing to put the legwork into a potential deal as they line up the dominos on a transfer to take Koulibaly to the Etihad Stadium.



And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the France-born centre-back has now agreed on a salary package with the Premier League runners-up.





He has also been able to speak to Guardiola on the phone, something which has turned his head definitively towards the Etihad Stadium.







Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also hold an interest in the Napoli star, but they are now firmly behind in the chase for his signature.



Napoli are claimed to have knocked back a proposal from Manchester City of €63m plus €10m in bonuses and are holding out for €70m plus €10m in bonuses.





Manchester City are tipped to up their proposal when their involvement in this season's Champions League comes to an end.

