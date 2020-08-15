XRegister
15/08/2020 - 14:18 BST

Salary Agreement, Pep Guardiola Phone Call, Man City Closing In On Signing

 




Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed a prospective salary with Manchester City and spoken on the phone to Pep Guardiola. 

Manchester City are chasing the Senegal defender, but have yet to agree a fee for his services with Italian giants Napoli.

 



They are continuing to put the legwork into a potential deal as they line up the dominos on a transfer to take Koulibaly to the Etihad Stadium.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the France-born centre-back has now agreed on a salary package with the Premier League runners-up.
 


He has also been able to speak to Guardiola on the phone, something which has turned his head definitively towards the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also hold an interest in the Napoli star, but they are now firmly behind in the chase for his signature.

Napoli are claimed to have knocked back a proposal from Manchester City of €63m plus €10m in bonuses and are holding out for €70m plus €10m in bonuses.
 


Manchester City are tipped to up their proposal when their involvement in this season's Champions League comes to an end.
 