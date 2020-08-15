Seems To Happen – Former Bundesliga Star On Kai Havertz To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has predicted that Kai Havertz will join Chelsea this summer.



Blues boss Frank Lampard is keen to land Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen and the Germany international is claimed to want the move to happen.











Leverkusen are determined to earn top dollar from Havertz's departure though and it is unclear if Chelsea will be able to thrash out an agreement.



Ex-Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft, confirming he has received information, fully expects to see Havertz lining up in a blue shirt when the 2020/21 Premier League campaign kicks off though.





The Norwegian wrote on Twitter: "Re: Havertz.







"Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea are two clubs who like to do their business quietly.



"But been told there are negotiations between the clubs.





"This is a deal which seem to happen", he added.



Havertz is considered by many to be one of the brightest talents in German football and has been linked with a host of top clubs over the last 12 months.



Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, as Lampard looks to put together a team that can fight for the Premier League title.

