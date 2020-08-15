Thiago Alcantara Does Not Fit Midfield Mould – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that the Reds' summer transfer target Thiago Alcantara does not fit the mould of what Jurgen Klopp currently has in midfield, but is still backing him as a superb signing for the squad.



The Premier League champions have been linked with wanting Thiago and are claimed to have now been in touch with Bayern Munich over a deal.













Klopp is an admirer of Thiago and the Bayern Munich midfielder is keen to play under the Liverpool manager.



Thiago, a product of Barcelona’s youth system, made the switch from his parent club to Bayern Munich in 2013 and has entered his final year of contract with the Bavarians.





However, Reds great Nicol is of the view that the Spanish midfielder might not fit the style of play that Klopp has carved out in his midfield if he does join.







Nicol believes that high work rate, constant movement and relentless pressing are the hallmark of Klopp’s well-oiled midfield engine and Thiago, who is not renowned for his work rate, might find it hard to slot in to the Merseyside giants’ midfield from the get-go.



The Reds legend, who lauded Thiago’s adept passing ability and talent, stressed that the Spaniard would nonetheless will be a great addition to Liverpool’s squad.





“He would be a great addition to the squad, to have him come on, but you know he does not really fit the mould of what Liverpool have in the middle of the park”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“They are all guys that get around, they harry, they close people down.



“Yes, they can pass the ball and they can play, but it is all about energy and pace around the field.



“Thiago, that is not his game. His game is getting on the ball and playing passes, which he is fantastic at.



“As I said, for a squad player, to be able to bring him on for the last half hour, the FA Cup, or the League Cup whatever, then it would be a fantastic signing as far as the squad is concerned.”



The Bavarians have put a price tag of €40m on Thiago and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to match that asking price for the midfielder.

