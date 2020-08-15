Tottenham Hotspur Put Out Feelers Over Swoop For Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have put out feelers for Mainz forward Robin Quaison, but the Bundesliga club are playing hardball over the 26-year-old.



Spurs have been linked with a number of options as they look to secure backup to Harry Kane heading into the 2020/21 season.











The Premier League giants have put out feelers over a swoop for Quaison, according to German daily Bild, but the Swede's club side Mainz do not want to lose him, despite his contractual situation.



Quaison has been clear he would like to take the next step in his career and he is now in the final year of his contract, a deal he is refusing to extend.





Mainz are not concerned however, with sporting director Rouven Schroder commenting: "Robin is too important for us We don't let anyone go under their value."







The Bundesliga club could even choose to keep Quaison until next summer, when he will be able to leave on a free transfer.



He grabbed 13 goals in the Bundesliga for the club this season, notably scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win away at Hertha Berlin.





Quaison has now made 100 appearances across all competitions for Mainz since he joined in 2017 and the jury is out on whether the 26-year-old will add to that number.

