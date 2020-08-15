Virgil van Dijk’s Deep Voice Sounds Loud – Liverpool Starlet On Defender’s Pitch Guidance

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Ki-Jana Hoever has expressed his admiration for countryman Virgil van Dijk, admitting he views the centre-back with great admiration.



The Reds secured the services of the defender in 2018, tempting him to leave Dutch giants Ajax to make the move to England, and he has progressed through the ranks at Anfield.











The defender turned out for Liverpool's senior team in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this season, while he was also handed a spot on the bench in the FIFA Club World Cup final and the UEFA Super Cup final.



He is happy with the support he is receiving from his countrymen in the senior team, especially Van Dijk, who he revealed has a deep voice which carries across the pitch, but is focused for now on the right-back slot.





"Virgil and Gini [Wijnaldum] help me a lot, just like the Dutch assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders", he told Dutch daily Het Parool.







"They often give tips and coach me in Dutch.



"Virgil's deep voice sounds loud across the pitch.





"I look at him with a lot of admiration, but for now I am focusing on the position of right-back.



"I am not built to be a Premier League centre-back yet", Hoever added.



The 18-year-old is still waiting for his chance to make his debut in the Premier League and will hope Jurgen Klopp hands him an opportunity in the forthcoming campaign.

