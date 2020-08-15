We Need To Give Something Back To Fans – Tottenham Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son has urged his team-mates to try and remain positive and give something back to the fans in the upcoming campaign.



The Lilywhites ended a disappointing 2020/21 campaign sixth in the league and will only be eligible for the group stage of the Europa League if they manage to successfully negotiate the qualifying rounds.













Son, who is yet to win silverware at the London-based club since his arrival in 2015, insists that it will be disappointing for the players not to see the fans in the stands when the action begins next season.



However, Son is also hopeful that his side will be able to give something back to the fans next season.





“It’s so sad not to be able to see the fans in our beautiful stadium”, Son told his club's official site.







“The players all miss these guys and hopefully we’ll see them as soon as possible. We miss them so much.



“We need the supporters’ help, but it’s up to us on the pitch as well, we’re playing football, not them.



"They have supported us amazingly, watching on TV or on a laptop, so we have to give them something back.





“We will try to be positive and hopefully we’ll give them something back next season."



The South Korea international admits that he personally cannot wait to see the fans back inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



"I can’t wait to get the ball rolling again, can’t wait to see them at the stadium.



"This is most important for me.



"Without the fans at the stadium, it feels like I’m playing alone! I hope I can see the fans as soon as possible.”



Son featured in 41 games for the Lilywhites this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up 12 more for his team-mates. He will hope to continue with that run of form when action resumes next season.

