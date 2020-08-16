XRegister
Inside Futbol

16/08/2020 - 20:00 BST

Everton Target Gabriel To Decide On Next Club

 




Everton target Gabriel is set to decide which club to join in the coming days. 

The Lille defender had been expected to join Napoli, but the Italian giants have put wrapping up the transfer on hold until they can sell Kalidou Koulibaly.

 



Gabriel has a host of options on his table, including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, and he may decide he wants to join a club other than Napoli; Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with him.

D-day is approaching for the Brazilian and, according to Sky Italia, he will make his decision in the next few days.
 


Gabriel has caught the eye with his performances at Lille and the French club are happy for him to leave for the right price.



The Brazilian central defender made 24 appearances in the curtailed Ligue 1 season last term.

Napoli have already freed up a non-EU spot for Gabriel in anticipation of him arriving at the club.
 


The 22-year-old is under contract with Lille until the summer of 2023, but is likely to be playing his football elsewhere in the 2020/21 season.
 