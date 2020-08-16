Leeds United Showing Interest In 24-Year-Old Midfielder, French Side Also Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are showing interest in Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Aursnes, according to the Sun.



The Yorkshire giants are in the thick of planning for a campaign of Premier League football and are expected to make additions to their squad before the transfer window closes on 5th October.











Leeds have turned their eyes towards Norway for an option and are eyeing a potential move for Aursnes.



The 24-year-old midfielder is on the books at Norwegian giants Molde and it is claimed he would cost Leeds a fee of £5m to sign.





Leeds are not alone in their admiration of the Norwegian, who is also on the radar of French outfit Toulouse.







He was taken to Molde at the end of 2015 and has so far clocked up just two appearances shy of the 150 mark.



The Norwegian season is in full swing and Molde currently sit in second place, seven points off pace-setters Bodo Glimt.





Molde have seen their form slump in recent weeks, losing four of their last six Norwegian top flight games, including a damaging 3-1 defeat at Bodo Glimt.

